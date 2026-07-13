EU imposes sanctions on Russian intelligence officials

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Russian military intelligence officials, hackers and private companies suspected of participating in a long-term cyber espionage campaign aimed at undermining the EU, the Associated Press reported, BTA reported.

The sanctions were imposed on nine people and four organizations, accused of involvement in an online spy network that targeted EU governments and carried out operations to sabotage critical infrastructure since 2010.

The European Council said those sanctioned contributed to "Russia's efforts to destabilize the European Union, its member states and its international partners". The espionage and attacks were carried out in at least nine countries. Those affected include France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland.

The European Union says Russia's Federal Security Service controls multiple cyber threat groups and is leading a "wide range of increasingly serious malicious cyber activities."

Some countries have accused Russia of using cyberattacks and propaganda to interfere in European elections.

Britain announced on Monday it was imposing a new package of sanctions against Russian cyber networks it accuses of trying to sow chaos and division in Europe, Reuters reported.

"The sanctions target 24 individuals and entities behind destructive hybrid and cyber operations, including cybercriminals involved in proxy networks linked to Russian intelligence services," the British government said in a statement. government.

The names of three "senior leaders of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) - Vyacheslav Stafeev, Ivan Senin and Ivan Kasyanenko - are added to the blacklist for their role in managing GRU operations related to cyber and hybrid threats," the text adds.