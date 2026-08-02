Drought: Over 100 regions in Germany restrict water

Germany faces a double shock this summer – a serious climate crisis and escalating political tensions over the cost of living.

As more than 100 cities and regions across the country introduce unprecedented water restrictions, the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) is attacking the ruling coalition for its inaction on record-high gas prices.

Water crisis: The “New normal” for German municipalities

Due to the lack of sufficient snowfall in winter and the chronic shortage of precipitation in spring, river and groundwater levels in Germany have dropped to critical levels. According to Bild, a total of 109 German cities and counties have already issued official regulations to limit water consumption.

In the majority of affected regions, the measures include:

Pumping Ban: The taking of water from rivers, lakes and wells for irrigation of agricultural land is stopped.

The taking of water from rivers, lakes and wells for irrigation of agricultural land is stopped. Household restrictions: Bans on watering private gardens during the hottest hours of the day are introduced.

Bans on watering private gardens during the hottest hours of the day are introduced. Dramatic fines: In large megacities like Munich, violating the rules for filling swimming pools and washing cars triggers sanctions of up to 50,000 euros.

Experts warn that although the country is not threatened with a complete drying up of drinking water, local infrastructure crises will become more frequent, requiring billions of investments in new water transmission networks.

Fuels over 2 euros: CSU accuses government of broken promises

In parallel with the climate challenges, German drivers are under enormous financial pressure. After the so-called “fuel discount mechanism“ officially expired (Tankrabatt), the prices of E10 gasoline in the country have risen dramatically and range between 2.10 and 2.30 euros per liter.

The CSU Secretary General Martin Huber has issued direct and sharp criticism in the media (source: bild.de/politik/inland/trotz-tankwut-koalition-bricht-versprechen-zum-spritpreis-6a6c696a5aee44c118a94be0). According to him, the ruling majority at the federal level has broken its promise to react quickly to the summer price explosion.

The main criticisms and suggestions of the opposition include:

Accusations of speculation: The CSU demands that the Federal Anti-Cartel Office immediately investigate oil companies for artificially raising prices at the expense of citizens.

The CSU demands that the Federal Anti-Cartel Office immediately investigate oil companies for artificially raising prices at the expense of citizens. Alternative measures: It is urged to immediately remove or temporarily freeze CO₂ taxes on fuels, which would lower the price by about 20 cents per liter.

It is urged to immediately remove or temporarily freeze CO₂ taxes on fuels, which would lower the price by about 20 cents per liter. Lack of will: The Ministry of Economy has been criticized for only offering “round tables“ instead of real action after the end of the summer season.

With transport prices rising and water regulations tightening, the summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a period of serious testing for German society and a turning point in the debates about climate and economic security.