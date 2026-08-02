A tragic incident marked today in the Russian border region of Belgorod.

A child died and several people were injured after a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit a commercial facility, local authorities and the regional operations headquarters announced. The attack took place in an area with active civilian infrastructure, with the explosion causing serious damage to the building and nearby cars.

Targeted Strike on Civilian Infrastructure

According to an official statement from the regional operations headquarters in Belgorod, reported by the Bulgarian media „Fakti.bg“ (source: fakti.bg/world/1071801-vsu-v-ataka-ubiti-i-raneni-v-belgorodska-oblast), the attack was aimed directly at a shopping complex. Witnesses report a loud explosion followed by a fire. Rescue teams arrived at the scene minutes after the incident, but unfortunately doctors were unable to save the life of the injured minor.

According to initial information, a total of three people have lost their lives in the attacks in the region over the past 24 hours, and three others have received injuries of varying severity (source: fakti.bg/world/1071801-vsu-v-ataka-ubiti-i-raneni-v-belgorodska-oblast). The injured are being treated in hospitals in the administrative center.

Background and increase in drone attacks

The Belgorod region is regularly targeted by air strikes. Just a few days ago, Russian authorities reported five more victims, including a minor, in a similar drone strike on a passenger bus (source: dnesplus.bg/es-i-svyat/rusia-ukrainski-dron-ubi-petima-v-patnicheski-avtobus-v-belgorod_1230008).

In parallel with the incidents in Russia, the Ukrainian side also reported intensive shelling on its territory. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the local administration reported over 50 air and artillery strikes, which also resulted in civilian casualties (source: bgonair.bg/a/4-world/425737-ruski-obstrel-vze-zhertvi-v-donetsk-ukrainski-dron-уdari-belgorod).

International observers are expressing serious concern as both sides in the conflict are increasingly using unmanned technologies far behind the front line, which inevitably leads to an increase in civilian casualties. As of 21:32 Bulgarian time on August 2, 2026, the situation in the border areas remains extremely tense, and local services are calling on citizens to avoid mass gatherings in open areas.