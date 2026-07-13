Iran warns US not to interfere in Strait of Hormuz

Iran warned today that it will not allow the US to interfere in the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This has become the reason for new military actions in the region, reported Agence France-Presse, quoted by BTA.

Tehran “will not allow under any circumstances“ the US to interfere in the management of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, said today in a video message the spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Ebrahim Zolfaghari. He also stressed that Iran will consider any manifestation of cooperation between Gulf countries and Washington in the Strait of Hormuz as an “act of war“.

US President Donald Trump said today that the US will “be paid“ for the protection of the Strait of Hormuz and announced that he would “take control“ of the strategic waterway.

“We will become the guardians of the strait“, Trump said on “Fox News“. “We will be paid to protect it. A significant amount“, he added.