Geopolitical tensions surrounding Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems have entered a new, critical phase. Following reports in Turkish media, including the daily Hurriyet, that Ankara is preparing to resell the two systems and the 120 accompanying missiles to a third Gulf state (Qatar or the United Arab Emirates), the intelligence community has expressed serious concerns. Although the move is intended to clear Turkey's path back into the US fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program, security experts warn of hidden risks.

Intelligence concerns: Risk of data leaks remains

The main source of concern for Western intelligence is related to the integrity of military technology. Regional intelligence officials, quoted by the European media network “Yuractive“, openly question how transferring the complexes to a Gulf state will eliminate the security threat.

Washington has long argued that the joint operation of the S-400 and the F-35 stealth aircraft in the same territory would allow Russia to collect critical data on the radar invisibility of the most advanced Western fighters. According to intelligence sources, even if the S-400s are physically moved to the UAE or Qatar, the Russian technical personnel needed to maintain them will still have access to the systems in a region where the US has a significant military presence and bases. For this reason, US senators have already expressed skepticism to “Bloomberg“, stating that this transfer may not fully address Washington's fundamental concerns.

Erdogan's diplomatic chess and Trump's role

The purchase of the S-400 in 2019 for the sum of 2.5 billion dollars has become a huge diplomatic headache for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bringing the country exclusion from the F-35 program and severe sanctions under the US law CAATSA.

Now, however, the situation is changing. During the recent NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to lift sanctions and bring Turkey back into the fighter jet program, praising Ankara’s loyalty in a number of other respects. The problem is that US law remains firm: for the restrictions to be lifted, Turkey does not legally have to own or operate the Russian equipment.

Moscow’s position: “Extremely sensitive topic“

Since the original S-400 purchase contract did not give Turkey unconditional re-export rights, Ankara needs the Kremlin’s explicit consent for any resale deal.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that Russia and Turkey are in constant contact on the issue, but declined to elaborate, describing the case as “extremely sensitive“. Analysts point out that Moscow is unlikely to give the green light without serious concessions from Ankara - for example, in the ongoing negotiations to renew the strategic gas agreements between the two countries.

The development of the case in the coming days will show whether Ankara will be able to finalize this multi-billion dollar arms transaction, or whether resistance in the US Congress and considerations of the intelligence services will block Erdogan's ambitions to modernize the Turkish Air Force.