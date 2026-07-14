Iran War: CENTCOM Completes Powerful 5-Hour Series of Strikes, US Deploys 50,000 Troops to Middle East

The situation in the Middle East has reached a new critical point after US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced the end of a large-scale and intensive series of air and naval strikes against targets inside Iran. According to the official statement of the American command, the latest operational wave is lasted exactly five hours and was aimed at strategically crippling the Islamic Republic's military infrastructure.

In parallel with the conclusion of the mission, the Pentagon sent a clear message of deterrence, confirming that over 50,000 US troops are currently deployed across the Middle East region.

5 Hours of Precision Strike: What Hit CENTCOM?

According to data released by US Central Command spokespeople in the early hours of July 14, 2026, the five-hour operation struck key Iranian defensive and offensive positions. Key coastal areas and islands, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Jask, Konarak, as well as the strategic islands of Abu Musa and Kish, have come under the sights of American fighter jets, drones, and warships.

The main objectives of the operation include:

Anti-aircraft systems and coastal radar installations of Iran.

and coastal radar installations of Iran. Missile warehouses and silos for launching kamikaze drones.

and silos for launching kamikaze drones. Naval Capability of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

US President Donald Trump commented on the action to journalists at the White House, stating that the strikes were aimed at depriving Tehran of any opportunity to threaten international shipping. According to him, Washington is de facto imposing a complete blockade on Iranian ports to guarantee free transit through the Strait of Hormuz – the world's most important oil artery.

Tehran's retaliatory strike and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

The conflict, which escalated sharply after the collapse of the bilateral ceasefire agreement agreed in June, is already having serious economic and military repercussions. Iranian state media IRIB reported that Tehran's forces responded by launching drones and cruise missiles aimed at US military infrastructure in Kuwait and Bahrain. According to unofficial information, radar systems and bases allied with the US contingent were attacked.

As a result of the new escalation, world markets reacted with lightning speed. The international benchmark for Brent crude oil saw a drastic jump of nearly 10%, exceeding $83 per barrel - its highest level in months. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is virtually paralyzed, and Persian authorities have declared passage "impracticable" due to the risks of military action.

50,000 US troops on standby: What's next?

The official CENTCOM announcement, published on the X network, emphasizes that the presence of the 50,000-strong US ground, air and naval component in the Middle East ensures that the US remains "alert, lethal and ready" for any development. Despite the huge concentration of military force, the White House sent a formal notification to the US Congress, stating that at present, US ground troops are not directly involved in combat operations on Iranian territory, and operations remain measured and distant in order to avoid civilian casualties.

Analysts from international agencies such as Reuters and Al-Jazeera note that although Trump leaves the door open for possible new diplomatic negotiations, Iran is taking a firm position. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have categorically stated that their country will not cede control of the Strait of Hormuz and is ready for continued resistance to American pressure.