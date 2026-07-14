The Russian army is paying an unprecedented price in manpower for every meter of advanced territory on Ukrainian soil. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), General Oleksandr Sirsky, in his latest official statement. According to him, the scale of Russian losses at the front has reached levels that have no analogues in modern military history.

Sirsky presented specific data on the number of dead Russian occupiers, calculating the massive losses per kilometer of captured territory. According to the general, the Russian command continues to use the tactic of "meat assaults". In it, thousands of soldiers are sacrificed for minimal tactical progress. On certain sections of the front line, the number of Russian servicemen killed per square kilometer exceeds critical limits.

Record losses: Russia is losing thousands of servicemen daily.

Unequal ratio: Russian victims outnumber Ukrainian ones several times.

Critical Zones: Eastern Ukraine Death Toll Highest.

These revelations come amid ongoing intense fighting along the entire front line. Military experts stress that the exhaustion of the Russian army could lead to a serious turning point in the fighting in the coming months.