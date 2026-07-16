Texas Floods and Tornadoes: State of Emergency, Destruction and Dozens Rescued in Watery Hell

A massive natural disaster has paralyzed South and Central Texas after relentless torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding and a powerful tornado tore through the suburbs of San Antonio.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already declared a state of emergency for dozens of counties in the state to immediately free up state resources to deal with the crisis. As of 6:15 a.m. Eastern time, the situation remains critical, with hundreds of rescuers, the Texas National Guard and helicopter crews conducting around-the-clock evacuation operations.

Water Trap: Uvalde County and Hill Country Under Water

According to official reports from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), the city of Uvalde and surrounding areas were the hardest hit, with heavy rain falling in places – between 25 and 50 liters per square meter (10 to 20 inches). The Nueces River rose nearly 20 feet (6 meters) in just four hours, flooding roads, bridges and homes.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokeswoman Maggie Berger said Texas Game Wardens teams rescued more than 75 people trapped in cars or on rooftops by the rising waters in South Texas. In the town of Burnie (near San Antonio), the busiest intersection was completely under water, forcing local authorities to call on residents to immediately voluntarily evacuate or take shelter on the upper floors of buildings.

Tornado hits San Antonio in morning traffic

In parallel with the unprecedented flood, a radar-confirmed tornado hit the northern and northwestern parts of San Antonio during the morning rush hour. Eyewitnesses and footage on social networks describe a sudden strong whirlwind that caused serious material damage. The most seriously affected was „UTSA“ Boulevard near the campus of the University of Texas, where the „Oasis San Antonio“ residential complex has taken a direct hit from the storm's core.

The tornado has crossed Interstate 10, blocking traffic and leaving thousands of drivers stranded. Local power company CPS Energy is reporting widespread power outages along the entire path of the storm's cell.

Deaths and Property Damage: Statistics So Far

Fortunately, thanks to the early warning sirens and the adequate response of citizens, there are no official reports of deaths or serious injuries in Texas as a result of the current weather wave.

However, the material damage to infrastructure, farmland and personal property of citizens is enormous. According to meteorologists quoted by the Associated Press (AP), this is a typical mid-summer tropical weather pattern, powered by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean, which, however, repeats with such devastating force once every five years. Local residents told the media that the disaster awakens dark memories of the catastrophic flooding in Texas last July, when the water element claimed the lives of more than 130 people in the same region.

Forecasters warn that the danger has not passed. Because the soil is completely saturated with moisture, any new rain will cause immediate surface flows. Flash flood and hazardous weather warnings for Texas remain in effect until at least Friday evening. Authorities are appealing to drivers to follow the rule “Turn around, don't drown“ and not try to cross flooded areas.