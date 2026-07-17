Trump Speech: US President Claims Massive Chinese Election Meddling, Releases Extraordinary Documents

US President Donald Trump delivered an extraordinary prime-time television address that has sent political shockwaves through Washington and around the world. In his speech, the American leader announced that the White House is beginning a phased declassification of intelligence documents that he says prove widespread vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system and direct foreign interference. The main focus of his accusations was directed at Beijing, with Trump claiming that China had committed the largest election data breach in history.

Accusations of data theft and machine vulnerabilities

In his speech, which lasted about 23 minutes, Donald Trump pointed out "five main areas of concern". According to the data he cited, the People's Republic of China has illegally acquired over 220 million files with personal data of American voters – including names, addresses and party preferences. The president described the voting machines as "a cyber threat aimed right at the heart of democracy".

The interest in the declassified materials was so great that the official White House website temporarily crashed due to overload immediately after the speech, American media, including the FOX television network LiveNOW, reported. Trump added that he had ordered the FBI, CIA and the Office of National Intelligence (ODNI) to investigate and prosecute any government official who tried to cover up this data over the years.

Economy, Migration and the Conflict with Iran

Although billed as a speech on "election integrity", Trump used the podium in the East Room of the White House to defend his broader agenda. He began his statement by praising his administration's economic achievements, noting a record low inflation rate and the stability of US financial markets.

The president also made a quick comment on the ongoing military conflict with Iran, saying that Washington was "winning big time" on this front and the results of the increased pressure in the region of the strategic Strait of Hormuz will become clear very soon.

Political repercussions and sharp reactions from the Democrats

Trump's speech comes at a key moment - less than four months before the extremely important midterm elections in the United States in November 2026, where the Republican Party faces the risk of losing control of Congress. The response from the Democratic Party was not long in coming. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized the president's statement, calling it a direct attempt to "delegitimize the 2026 election before a single vote has been cast".

The media response also turned into a scandal after major national broadcast networks such as ABC and NBC refused to interrupt their regular programming to broadcast the speech live, offering it only on their streaming platforms. This provoked a furious reaction from Trump, who during the address himself called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revoke their broadcast licenses, accusing them of covering up the truth.