The domestic political situation in Ukraine has entered its deepest crisis in years. At 5:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 17, 2026, the country woke up to a partially renewed government, mass protests on the streets of major cities, and a serious restructuring of the military leadership. Over the past 24 hours, the Verkhovna Rada approved the new Prime Minister, Serhiy Koretsky, and a list of 16 ministers, but the key post of Minister of Defense remains vacant. This is happening against the backdrop of increased Russian missile strikes and growing divisions among Ukrainian society and the political elite.

Appointments and reshuffles: Who is the new Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky?

At the proposal of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian parliament voted by an overwhelming majority (289 votes “in favor“) to appoint Serhiy Koretsky as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. Koretsky is a former CEO of state-owned energy giants “Naftogaz“ and “Ukrnafta“. His choice is dictated by his reputation as a successful crisis manager in business circles, who has no previous political past.

The changes in the executive branch were triggered earlier this week after the current Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko resigned, which automatically dissolved the entire Council of Ministers. Koretsky outlined the following as the main priorities for the new government:

Maximum security of defense forces.

Expansion of domestic military industry capacity.

Preparing the country for the upcoming winter season in conditions of incessant Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

The parliament has already approved most of the new cabinet. Denys Shmygal retains his position as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, while Serhiy Marchenko remains at the head of the Ministry of Finance. Oksana Ferchuk takes over the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Vitaly Kim is appointed Minister of the Integration of Veterans into Public Life.

Mikhaylo Fedorov's dismissal has shaken public opinion

The biggest political shock came from the final removal of Mikhaylo Fedorov from the post of Minister of Defense. Fedorov, 35, who had been in office for just six months, enjoyed enormous prestige among young Ukrainians and Western partners. He is seen as the architect of the modernization of the Ukrainian army, a dramatic increase in drone production and the introduction of innovative digital technologies on the battlefield.

According to statements by Volodymyr Zelensky to international media, the main reason for the dismissal was a sharp conflict over military strategy between Fedorov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky. Fedorov insisted on a transition to high-tech warfare with an emphasis on drones, while Syrsky relied on traditional tactics using infantry and armored vehicles. Zelensky stressed that the lack of unity between the two leaders has become dangerous for the country during a time of war.

To defuse tensions, in the late hours, the president appointed the current acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Yevheniy Khmara as acting defense minister. Khmara has extensive experience in managing technological combat operations. However, the candidacy of the former Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klimenko is being actively discussed as the incumbent for the post.

Public sentiment and violent reactions

The decision to remove Fedorov caused a wave of discontent. In the capital Kiev and a number of other major cities such as Lviv, Odessa, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk, thousands of mostly young citizens took to the streets to protest. The demonstrators raised slogans in support of Fedorov, chanted "Syrsky, go!" and demanded transparency in defense reforms. The media platform United24 even temporarily suspended its work as its staff joined the discontent in Kiev. In protest, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Colonel Pavlo Elizarov, also resigned, calling Fedorov's dismissal a "great evil" about the country's defense capabilities.

Public opinion polls in Ukraine in recent months show serious dynamics:

Trust in institutions: Recent polls by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) indicate that trust in President Zelensky remains relatively stable at around 58-61%, but disapproval of him has risen to 34-36%.

Recent polls by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) indicate that trust in President Zelensky remains relatively stable at around 58-61%, but disapproval of him has risen to 34-36%. Military vs. Politicians: Trust in military figures and reformers remains higher than in the political elite. About 50% of respondents expressed explicit trust in Mikhail Fedorov before his removal.

Trust in military figures and reformers remains higher than in the political elite. About 50% of respondents expressed explicit trust in Mikhail Fedorov before his removal. Future expectations: According to KMIS data, approximately 67% of Ukrainians expect Volodymyr Zelensky to be replaced in office after the end of the war. However, the vast majority of the population continues to categorically oppose holding elections before the cessation of hostilities.

The crisis in Kiev was immediately commented on by pro-Kremlin analysts and Russian military bloggers, who were quick to define the clash between Fedorov and Syrsky as an “internal rebellion“ and a clear sign of a split in the Ukrainian command.

The situation in Ukraine remains highly dynamic, and the ability of the new Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky to quickly stabilize the state administration and the energy system will be seriously tested in the coming days.