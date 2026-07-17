Greece expects peak heat in the coming days

A summer heat wave is expected to sweep Greece in the coming days, with temperatures in places reaching 40 degrees and remaining high for at least five days, Greek media reported, citing meteorological data, BTA reported.

Today, around 36-37 degrees were recorded in some regions of the country, and in Western Greece - up to 38 degrees. In the capital Athens - 34 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise over the weekend, with the peak of the heat expected to occur on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Strong northerly winds in the Aegean Sea and eastern parts of mainland Greece increase the risk of fires. Fire departments are on high alert and are calling on citizens to be especially careful, the information states.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that the mortality rate in Belgium during the heatwave in late June and early July is higher than previously announced data, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

On July 3, an increased mortality rate of 39 percent was reported, but today health authorities specified that the average increase in the country was 48 percent, with the southern region of Wallonia reaching 77 percent, in Brussels - 63 percent, and in the northern region of Flanders - 31 percent.

This is a record since observations began in 2000 and is due to the fact that the authorities also took into account data from subsequent days, when it is usual for the increase in mortality to continue. In this case, Belgium has recorded a total of 2,000 more deaths than usual.

The authorities note that the previous record was set in 2020, when a 37.5 percent increase in mortality was recorded during the summer heat. Experts have previously explained that some of the reasons for this data are related to the lack of cooling systems in most homes and offices in the country, the shortage of sufficient such devices in stores and difficulties in the operation of the 112 emergency telephone number.