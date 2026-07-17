A magnitude 7.4 earthquake was recorded off the Mexican coast, a tsunami warning has been issued

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake was recorded today near the southern coast of Mexico. A tsunami warning has been issued, Reuters reported.

There is no information from authorities about damage or injuries from the powerful earthquake in the state of Chiapas, which was felt in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, is near the Mexican city of Puerto Madero, according to the US Geological Survey.

The US tsunami warning system announced that dangerous waves are possible within a radius of 300 kilometers from the epicenter.

The governor of another southern Mexican state, Oaxaca - Salomon Jara, said on social networks that the earthquake was felt with medium strength in his area, and there is no information about destruction at this stage.

Buildings were shaken in Guatemala City, and residents were forced to flee their homes in panic, Reuters reports. Local media showed footage showing employees leaving a government building.

Less than a month ago - on June 24, two powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.5 and 7.2 shook Venezuela, in northern South America, with the death toll now exceeding 4,800.