Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made a surprise trip to the World Cup final at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The president of one of the host countries of the championship said that this was a direct invitation from Trump. Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, the other of the three hosts, will also be there, Sheinbaum explained.

On June 11, the president declined to attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup in her own country.

She gave her ticket to the “Azteca“ stadium to an indigenous woman who is an avid soccer fan.

Relations between Mexico and the United States are currently strained over trade and security issues.

Sheinbaum has only met Trump in person once. That was in December 2025 at the World Cup draw held in Washington.

Her trip to the Mexican state of Quintana Roo was rescheduled so she could attend the final between Argentina and Spain in East Rutherford, near New York, Mexican media reported.

Spain's King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Crown Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will be there tomorrow to cheer on their team.

Argentine President Javier Millay, however, will not watch the final at the stadium out of superstition.

Superstitious rituals, known in Argentina as “cabalas“, are part of soccer culture for many fans. They often watch matches in the same place or wearing the same clothes.