Iranian President to Attend BRICS Summit in India

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS Summit to be held in the Indian capital in September.

„His Excellency Mr. President Pezeshkian will attend the BRICS Summit“, the source told TASS. „It is confirmed; the Iranian President will attend the summit in New Delhi“, he emphasized.

The 18th BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026. The main theme of the Indian chairmanship will be „Strengthening Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainable Development“.