Mojtaba Khamenei will not appear in public until the war with the US is over

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will not appear in public while the military conflict with the US and Israel continues, an Iranian source told TASS.

„His Excellency will not appear in public for security reasons in the near future. The government is waiting for the situation to normalize. "After that, he will appear in public," the source told the agency.

“Because of the war and security reasons, he does not make public appearances“, he stressed.

The first international contact of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei could be a phone call or a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the source also reported.

“Russia is a close country for us, and His Excellency Vladimir Putin is a close friend of the Islamic Republic. And perhaps the first call and the first meeting will be with President Putin“, the agency's source told the agency.

Mojtaba Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in missile strikes following the US and Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic.