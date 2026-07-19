Hamas Holds Elections for Politburo Chief

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas has held internal elections to elect a new chairman and members of its Political Bureau (Politburo), reports the leading Arab news television channel Al Hadath. The voting procedure was conducted under strict security and secrecy measures, given the ongoing military conflict in the Middle East and the constant threat of Israeli strikes against the organization's high command.

The Politburo is the highest decision-making body in Hamas's structure, which determines the group's foreign policy, diplomatic relations and strategic alliances with regional players such as Iran, Qatar and Turkey. The vote is a key administrative process to legitimize the leadership, especially after the losses of key figures from the political and military wings over the past year. According to Arab media analysts, the election of a new head of the Politburo will have a direct impact on future ceasefire negotiations and the possible release of hostages. Official confirmation of the name of the new leader and detailed results of the vote are expected to be announced through the movement's official press channels.