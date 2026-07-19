US ends another night of strikes on Iran

The United States has ended another series of massive airstrikes against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced. The attack, carried out in the early hours of July 19, 2026, is the eighth wave of bombings. The operation was ordered by President Donald Trump in order to quickly retaliate after the deaths of two American soldiers in Iranian attacks in Jordan. (Source: www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-trump-strait-of-hormuz-attacks-persian-gulf/)

Infrastructure damaged and casualties in the Strait of Hormuz

US forces used fighter jets, drones and warships to strike underground weapons depots, logistics centers and radar systems along Iran's southern coast. Serious damage was caused in Hormozgan province, the port city of Bandar Abbas and the strategic island of Qeshm. Iran's state news agency IRNA confirmed that the attacks destroyed key bridges, transport tunnels and the "Bonji" water treatment plant in the city of Jask, leaving thousands of civilians without drinking water. The Health Ministry in Tehran reported at least 50 deaths and more than 500 injuries since the start of the July campaign. (Source: www.pbs.org/newshour/world/us-military-launches-new-airstrikes-to-punish-iran-for-deaths-of-us-troops)

Tehran retaliated with strikes on Washington's allies

Immediately after the American actions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a massive retaliatory offensive with ballistic missiles and drones against American bases and regional allies.

Kuwait: Iranian missiles hit oil and energy facilities, forcing authorities to temporarily close the international airport. (Source: www.dnevnik.bg/sviat/2026/07/17/4936427_sasht_nanesoha_novi_udari_po_iran_teheran_suobshti_za/)

Iranian missiles hit oil and energy facilities, forcing authorities to temporarily close the international airport. (Source: www.dnevnik.bg/sviat/2026/07/17/4936427_sasht_nanesoha_novi_udari_po_iran_teheran_suobshti_za/) Jordan and Bahrain: Air defenses in Amman intercepted 10 Iranian missiles, while sirens were sounded around the US air base “Sheikh Isa“ in Bahrain. (Source: www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2026/7/18/iran-war-live-us-and-iran-exchange-attacks-for-7th-consecutive-night)

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the temporary ceasefire signed last month was definitively “invalid“ and threatened the US with an “unforgettable lesson“ if the attacks continued. The US State Department has issued a global travel advisory for US citizens abroad due to the risk of unpredictable escalation of the conflict. (Source: www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-renews-strikes-iran-after-two-military-personnel-were-killed-by-iranian-2026-07-18/)