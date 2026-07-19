NATO's promise to provide Ukraine with a total of €140 billion in military aid this year and next may not be fulfilled. This opinion is quoted in an article by the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The publication generally questions how realistic this goal is and does not rule out the possibility that it represents a Western “policy of empty promises“. According to NZZ, the investment target “is not taken out of thin air, but remains ambitious“, as achieving it “will require attracting additional funds“.

Of the approximately 400 billion euros in aid promised by EU institutions and member states for 4.5 years of conflict, as of the end of April 2026, Kiev had received less than half of this amount – approximately 180 billion euros.

On July 8, following the Ankara summit, NATO countries decided to allocate 70 billion euros to Ukraine in 2026 and committed to supporting the country at an equivalent level in 2027.