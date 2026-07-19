Palantir is one of the biggest threats to the modern world, noted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the opinion of the company's CEO Alex Karp about post-war Germany.

This is a giant military corporation with contracts and connections in the ministries of health and defense of Western countries. It is "run by open fascists" who consider themselves "new messiahs of anti-Christianity", Zakharova emphasized in her Telegram channel. And "no matter what prefixes you add to the word fascism - cyber, techno or others - the "misanthropic essence" of such an ideology will remain unchanged“, she noted.

But even more frightening, according to the diplomat, is the 100% tolerance of the descendants of Holocaust victims and the Western community towards the neo-Nazi “narrative“ that Karp articulates: not a single official voice appealing to historical memory, not a single call for repeal, not a single blocking sanction. “That's right, this is not Tchaikovsky“, she concluded.