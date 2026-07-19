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Zakharova: Palantir is one of the biggest threats to the modern world

Zakharova: Palantir is one of the biggest threats to the modern world

The military corporation is run by "open fascists who consider themselves "new messiahs of anti-Christianity"

Jul 19, 2026 11:51 54

Zakharova: Palantir is one of the biggest threats to the modern world - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Palantir is one of the biggest threats to the modern world, noted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the opinion of the company's CEO Alex Karp about post-war Germany.

This is a giant military corporation with contracts and connections in the ministries of health and defense of Western countries. It is "run by open fascists" who consider themselves "new messiahs of anti-Christianity", Zakharova emphasized in her Telegram channel. And "no matter what prefixes you add to the word fascism - cyber, techno or others - the "misanthropic essence" of such an ideology will remain unchanged“, she noted.

But even more frightening, according to the diplomat, is the 100% tolerance of the descendants of Holocaust victims and the Western community towards the neo-Nazi “narrative“ that Karp articulates: not a single official voice appealing to historical memory, not a single call for repeal, not a single blocking sanction. “That's right, this is not Tchaikovsky“, she concluded.