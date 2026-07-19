Second death in New York City Legionnaires' disease outbreak

A second New Yorker has died from Legionnaires' disease, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 72, the “New York Post“ reported, citing local authorities.

More than 50 people have required hospitalization. Legionella bacteria have been found in 76 cooling towers on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

According to the publication, the work on disinfecting the infrastructure has been completed and authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Legionnaires' disease is an acute infectious disease caused by various microorganisms of the genus Legionella. Characteristic symptoms include high fever, general intoxication and damage to the lungs, central nervous system and digestive organs. The name of the disease comes from an outbreak of severe pneumonia-like respiratory illness in 1976 among participants in an American Legion convention in Philadelphia. During this outbreak, 221 people became ill, of whom 34 died.