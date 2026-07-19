Israeli army detects missiles fired from Iran towards Aqaba

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they detected missiles fired from Iran towards the city of Aqaba in Jordan and warned that air raid sirens could be activated in southern Israel.

“The IDF has detected missiles fired from Iran towards the city of Aqaba in Jordan, near the border with Israel. The attacks could lead to the spread of the fire into Israeli territory. Sirens could be activated in southern Israel“, an IDF spokesman said in a statement.

The IDF noted that “there are currently no changes to the Home Front Command's guidelines“. “If any changes occur after assessing the situation, the public will be informed accordingly“, the IDF spokesman added.