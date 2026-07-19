Merz rejects criticism of his style and manner of communication

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has rejected criticism of his style and manner of communication with the public.

He claims that many people agree with him. Merz criticized the fact that the media always shows only those “who criticize him“. He noted that the same thing happened a few years ago with the story of “small pastures“. “I have never personally accused anyone of laziness“, Merz said in a “summer interview“ for ZDF. The entire interview will be broadcast on the evening of July 19.

“I simply said that the number of hours worked in Germany is currently too low“, the chancellor explained. Productivity and economic performance, he said, are too low. "And we have to deal with that," Merz added. Responding to criticism that he was insulting the people who support the country, he stressed that he had not intended to offend anyone personally.

"I am trying to describe the problem we have and, based on this description, to develop a solution. And, of course, this can only be done together with the people," the German prime minister said. In a democracy, he argued, broad public support is essential. "We don't have enough of it at the moment. So we will have to explain our actions even more. But there is no point in wishing when the situation leaves much to be desired," the German chancellor said.

"I know how much people work and how hard they work," he continued, adding that he sees this in hospitals, nursing homes and many other places. "However, I also say: in general we simply need to demonstrate higher productivity in this country. And I stand by my words," Merz concluded.

The German chancellor has previously criticized the Germans' attitude towards work and called on the country's citizens to work more. He pointed out that Swiss citizens work an average of 200 hours more per year than Germans. Merz, however, noted that he does not see "genetic differences" between citizens of the two countries.