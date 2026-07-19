Earthquake in Peru: 5 dead, 20 injured

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale shook the mountainous Andes region in central Peru. According to the latest data from local authorities, updated at 18:10 Bulgarian time on July 19, 2026, the disaster has claimed the lives of at least five people and injured more than 20.

According to information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was registered on Saturday evening at 21:24 local time. The epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers, located in the province of Huancayo, near the city of Sicaia.

Extensive damage and destruction in the affected areas

The agricultural region of Chongos Bajo was the most seriously affected, where many houses built of traditional adobe (unbaked brick) were completely collapsed. Peru's National Institute of Civil Protection (INDECI) reported that at least 300 people were left homeless as a result of the destruction. Serious structural damage was recorded to historical monuments, the local church and a monastery.

Rescue teams and heavy equipment are deployed to the disaster zone to clear debris and provide first aid. Officials explain that the exact number of missing people is still being established. The Republic of Peru is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire - an area of extremely high seismic activity, where most of the world's earthquakes are generated.