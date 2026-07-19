Russian forces have launched a new strike on the city of Zaporozhye, leaving behind destruction and casualties. Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed that three people were killed and others were injured in the attack with guided bombs.

Rescue teams continue to work on the ground, as there is people under the rubble of destroyed private homes and outbuildings. According to initial data, teenagers aged 14 and 17 are among the injured.

Against this dramatic backdrop, domestic political tensions in Ukraine are escalating. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko made a sharp statement in which he indicated that President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a big mistake with his methods of governance, leading to authoritarianism and political division at a critical moment for the country. Klitschko stressed that the lack of political unity is harming international partnerships.

Zelensky himself reacted sharply to the ongoing air strikes. In his address, the president said that Thanks to ballistics, Vladimir Putin still believes in his war and relies on missile terror as Russia's last argument. Zelensky called on allies to urgently strengthen the country's air defense.