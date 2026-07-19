Russian President Vladimir Putin held an official meeting in Moscow with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, world news agencies reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The talks underscored the extremely rapid rapprochement between the two countries following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty in 2024.

Key quotes and thanks from the Kremlin

During the meeting, the Russian head of state expressed his unequivocal gratitude to Pyongyang for the support provided on the front. According to the official press center of the Russian state agency (source: bta.bg), Vladimir Putin stated:

"The exploits of the North Korean military, who helped the Russian forces, will never be forgotten."

He added that the North Korean fighters have already been awarded high Russian state awards. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia and its people highly appreciate the assistance that North Korea is providing in conducting the so-called “special military operation“ in Ukraine.

DPRK's commitment

For her part, the DPRK's first diplomat Choe Son-hui conveyed personal messages to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. She emphasized his full commitment to strengthening bilateral relations (source: 24chasa.bg). Analysts point out that the visit comes at a time of active trilateral diplomacy between Pyongyang, Moscow and Beijing. North Korea has strengthened its ground presence by sending troops to the Russian Kursk region, as well as large-scale deliveries of weapons systems, in exchange for Russian military technology, financial assistance and energy resources.