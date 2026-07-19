Guyana Tragedy: Ferry sinks with 133 people

A massive international rescue operation is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after the passenger ferry MV Barima sank off the coast of Guyana.

Officials confirm that there were 133 people (116 passengers and 17 crew members). So far 67 people have been successfully rescued, including 15 children. Dozens of people remain missing in the open waters.

According to the investigation, disseminated by world agencies, the vessel sent a distress signal on Saturday evening at 23:01 local time (03:01 GMT on Sunday). The incident occurred near Iron Punt, while the ship was traveling from the capital Georgetown to the port city of Port Kaituma. According to a statement by the Minister of Public Procurement, Juan Edhil, to BBC, the ferry was equipped with 250 life jackets and a total of 8 lifeboats and rafts.

Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips made a statement to the agency AFP, in which he stressed that rescue teams, made up of the coast guard and private vessels, will continue working on the ground until all possibilities for finding survivors are completely exhausted. Authorities have already opened three crisis centers to provide medical and psychological support to the families of the victims.

Reference to maritime tracking platforms such as VesselFinder shows that the sunken ship is a historic 40-meter vessel, built way back in 1939. The reasons for the sudden capsize and sinking of the machine in Guyana are still being clarified by local aviation and maritime regulators.