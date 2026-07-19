US soldier killed in Iraq on July 18

A US serviceman was killed in northern Iraq on July 18, 2026 during a routine operation, the US Department of Defense officially announced.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident in an official statement, clarifying the details of the tragic incident.

How did the incident in Iraq come about?

According to the military command, the serviceman died during controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance. Hazardous materials are remnants of downed Iranian attack drone (one-way attack drone).

On the same operation in Iraq is another American soldier was wounded and is currently receiving treatment for minor injuries. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time. Pentagon protocol requires a 24-hour wait after notifying next of kin.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalate

The incident further complicates the situation in the Middle East, where the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran has completely collapsed. The death of the soldier in Iraq followed another serious attack on July 17 in Jordan, in which two American soldiers were killed by direct rocket fire and one was missing.

The total number of American military deaths in the conflict with Iran now reaches 16 people. The administration of President Donald Trump responded with massive air strikes against Iranian Revolutionary Guard positions.