JD Vance Becomes a Father for the Fourth Time

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday morning, July 19, 2026. The birth of little Alec Neel Vance was officially announced by the happy parents in a joint post on social media. The newborn baby boy is the first baby born to the spouse of a sitting US vice president during his term in office in over 150 years.

“We are thrilled to announce that our baby boy Alec Neel Vance was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our children are beyond excited to meet their little brother,“ the US vice president wrote. He expressed special thanks to the teams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and the White House Medical Department for their care. More about the happy news is revealed by world agencies such as POLITICO (https://www.politico.com/news/2026/07/19/jd-and-usha-vance-welcome-a-baby-boy-01004612) and The New York Times (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/19/us/jd-usha-vance-baby.html).

The Vance family already has three older children - Ewan (9), Vivek (6) and Mirabel (4). With the arrival of Alec, they officially become a family of six. This birth also has deep political overtones, as J.D. Vance is among the most prominent supporters of pro-natalist policies in the Donald Trump administration, often calling for a higher birth rate in the United States. Historical statistics indicate that the last such case of a birth in the family of a sitting vice president dates back to 1870, when Schuyler Colfax and his wife Ellen welcomed their son Schuyler III, noted media outlets such as the BBC (https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj63kngxpxpo).