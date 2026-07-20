The victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela are now 5208

The official death toll from the devastating two earthquakes in Venezuela has reached 5208 people. The grim statistics were confirmed by the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, in an official statement. The data reflects the situation as of 6:30 a.m. Bulgarian time.

The double disaster, caused by consecutive earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, hit the country on June 24, 2026. To date, the number of confirmed deaths has increased by 89 people in the last 24 hours alone, while rescue teams continue to clear debris from collapsed buildings.

Scale of destruction and humanitarian crisis

The coastal state of La Guaira, located in close proximity to the capital, Caracas, remains the hardest hit. According to data cited by the agency TASS and the information portal Qazinform (qazinform.com), disaster statistics include:

Citizens injured: A total of 16,740 people were injured, and over 39,900 received emergency medical care.

A total of 16,740 people were injured, and over 39,900 received emergency medical care. Destroyed infrastructure: 190 residential and public buildings have been completely destroyed, and another 856 have suffered severe structural damage.

190 residential and public buildings have been completely destroyed, and another 856 have suffered severe structural damage. Homeless: Nearly 20,000 people in La Guaira are currently living in makeshift tent camps located in stadiums and squares.

International aid and rescue operations

According to the official report of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs OCHA (reliefweb.int/report/venezuela-bolivarian-republic/earthquakes-venezuela-situation-report-26-19-july-2026-time-0900-pm), 6,462 people have been successfully rescued so far. The region has been rocked by a total of 1,388 aftershocks, further complicating field work and threatening the safety of teams.

To address the unprecedented situation, the government has provided accommodation for 23,820 people in 107 temporary shelters. The United Nations has already announced emergency humanitarian assistance of $299 million, aimed at supporting over 1.3 million affected citizens over the next six months.