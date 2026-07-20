Washington Post: US on brink of full-scale war with Iran

The world is facing an unprecedented geopolitical crisis. The influential American publication The Washington Post warns that The United States is on the brink of a full-scale war with Iran after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire and the killing of American soldiers in Jordan.

Against this dramatic backdrop, the diplomatic focus shifts to Asia, where the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting is taking place in the Philippines. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was ready to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Manila to discuss global security.

Night strikes and blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Military action is escalating rapidly. In recent hours, the United States has carried out ninth consecutive night of large-scale airstrikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 strategic targets, including raw material infrastructure on Kharg Island and the port city of Bandar Abbas. In response, Iran launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on allied bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Due to the real danger of closing the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio announced that several countries have already pledged investments in the United States to protect this vital trade corridor. At the same time, American diplomacy is maintaining a delicate balance with Beijing. Rubio confirmed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to the United States is being prepared as planned for the end of September, despite President Donald Trump's harsh public statements.

Oil price surge and economic consequences

The escalation has sent shockwaves through global markets. Economic analysis shows a sharp jump in oil prices by over 3% in just a few hours, with the international benchmark Brent crossing the psychological threshold of $90 per barrel, and the US WTI reached $84.20. Fears of a complete blockade of the strait, through which 20% of the world's crude oil consumption passes, threaten to accelerate global inflation.

Moscow strengthens its ties with the new leader of Iran

At the same time, the Kremlin has demonstrated an increased interest in strengthening its alliances in the Middle East. The spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is open to contacts with the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to diplomatic sources of TASS, Khamenei's first international conversation or meeting will be with the Russian head of state, which further rearranges the forces on the Washington-Moscow-Tehran axis.