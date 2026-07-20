Up! Gasoline and diesel prices rise in Germany

In Germany, gasoline and diesel prices have risen sharply due to the escalation of the war in Iran, the newspaper "Bild" reports.

Diesel prices have risen particularly sharply — by Sunday evening its price had reached 2.3 euros, which is 6.7 euro cents more than it was at 12:00. Drivers are forced to pay 3.35 euros more for a 50-liter tank.

Anyone who fills up 50 liters of diesel fuel has to pay 115 euros. Gasoline is even more expensive — 116 euros.

The newspaper notes that the price increase is due to the escalation of the conflict with Iran and fears of possible disruptions in oil supplies from the Persian Gulf.

In one week, the price of oil has risen by more than 13%, notes "Bild". On Friday, a barrel of "Brent" oil cost about $88.

In addition to increasing fuel and heating costs, the sharp rise in prices raises concerns about inflation and the strain on the global economy. Higher energy prices increase the cost of transportation, production and, ultimately, for many goods.