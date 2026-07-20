Russia attacks Odessa from the Black Sea

Loud explosions echoed in Odessa, the city was attacked from the Black Sea, local channels on the Telegram app reported, BTA reported.

Two missiles exploded at around 1:30 p.m., local channels also reported.

Regional authorities urged all residents to take shelter in bomb shelters, the alarm continues.

Bulgarians in the Odessa region number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the latest official census in Ukraine. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odessa itself. The largest Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorod-Dniester regions.

At least three people were killed and 18 injured in new Russian attacks in southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities reported, quoted by DPA, BTA reported.

Two people died in the city of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Khanzha, reported on Telegram. According to him, 13 people were injured in the attack.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, Russian forces used guided aerial bombs, which caused damage to residential buildings and cars.

In the city of Zaporozhye, one person was killed in another Russian attack with guided aerial bombs, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Five people were injured and a number of buildings, including residential ones, were damaged.