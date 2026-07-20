At the height of the tourist season, Greek authorities have threatened tourists who break the rules with high fines

At the height of the tourist season, Greek authorities have issued a warning that violating basic safety and environmental protection rules on beaches can lead to high fines, which in some cases reach tens of thousands of euros, Greek state television ERT reported, quoted by BTA.

The warning places particular emphasis on the use of stand-up paddleboards (SUP), but also on issues such as noise pollution, beach tennis and sea pollution.

The rule for using a paddleboard is that only one person should be on the board, who must wear a life jacket and move in the permitted area, i.e. to the buoys or within 500 m of the shore.

The fine for not wearing a life jacket is 250 euros, and driving outside the permitted area can result in a fine of between 50 and 200 euros.

The use of paddleboards is prohibited after sunset and before sunrise.

Beach tennis fans should know that this activity is only allowed in specially designated areas where such exist. Otherwise, if other visitors are disturbed or their safety is threatened, the fine is from 100 to 1000 euros depending on the seriousness of the violation.

The use of loudspeakers that cause noise pollution on beaches in Greece can lead to fines of 200 to 500 euros, and when the violation involves vessels, the penalty can reach 2000 euros.

The penalties for marine pollution are particularly severe. Fines start at lower amounts, but in serious cases can reach up to 58 thousand euros.

A fine of 300 euros per person is provided for wild camping, and depending on the type and severity of the violation, legal proceedings may also be initiated.

Professionals in the field of water sports remind that the use of a life jacket is a basic safety rule for any activity at sea.