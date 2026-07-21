Escalation: US strikes Iran, Tehran attacks base in Kuwait

The United States has announced a new wave of massive strikes against military targets in Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a missile strike on a US base in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Iran's state news agency IRNA confirmed a series of explosions in the strategic city of Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island. Anadolu Agency.

Large-scale US military operation against Iran

According to official statements from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the airstrikes are aimed at limiting Iranian military capabilities used to attack international shipping in the Persian Gulf. The operation is aimed at responding to the Islamic Republic's ongoing attacks on US military facilities in the region.

Iranian Response: Missile Strikes on Kuwaiti Base

In response to the US offensive, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had launched successful missile strikes on US military installations in Kuwait. According to reports by Tasnim News, the attacks targeted key logistics centers and missile defense systems. The move shows Tehran's determination not to give in to increased American pressure.

Explosions in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island

Iran's state news agency IRNA reported strong explosions and the activation of air defense systems in the southern province of Hormozgan, Anadolu Agency reported. Residents in the Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island areas reported hearing loud explosions shortly before 04:00 local time, and the damage and possible casualties are currently being assessed.

Markets in shock: Oil prices soar

The escalation in the Strait of Hormuz caused immediate panic in energy markets. The price of Brent crude oil jumped more than 4% in Asian trade, crossing the $85 per barrel threshold, Bloomberg. Traders fear a long-term blockade of the world's most important oil export route.

Regional reactions: Saudi Arabia and Jordan on alert

Neighboring Arab countries reacted with heightened alarm to the direct clash.

Saudi Arabia: Riyadh called for “maximum restraint“ and urgently convened the Gulf Cooperation Council, while raising combat readiness along its borders, Arab News reported. .

Riyadh called for “maximum restraint“ and urgently convened the Gulf Cooperation Council, while raising combat readiness along its borders, Arab News reported. . Jordan: Amman condemned the military escalation and temporarily closed its airspace to overflying military aircraft in order to protect its national security, Roya News reports.

International reaction: UN and EU call for de-escalation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an emergency statement warning that the Middle East faces the risk of a devastating regional war, Reuters reported. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of diplomatic channels for negotiations with Tehran.

Forecast: What will be the economic consequences for Europe and Bulgaria?

The military clash threatens to put serious pressure on the European economy.