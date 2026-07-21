Burnham announces cabinet, Trump seeks meeting with new PM

The UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has officially taken office, becoming the country's seventh prime minister in a decade.

Immediately after meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Burnham announced his cabinet, marked by a large-scale purge of loyalists of his predecessor Keir Starmer, the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

In a key turn for 10 Downing Street, John Healey, who surprisingly replaced Rachel Reeves. The former energy secretary Ed Miliband takes over as Foreign Secretary, while Shabana Mahmood retains her position as Home Secretary. Louise Hague has been appointed as the first Secretary of State and Head of the Cabinet.

Trump announces upcoming meeting with Burnham

The White House confirmed that the US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with the new British Prime Minister hours after he took office, Reuters reported. Trump described the dialogue on his social network Truth Social as “very good“ and announced that the two leaders will meet in the near future.

The main highlights of the talks were:

Energy : Plan for full opening and exploitation of North Sea oil fields reviewed.

: Plan for full opening and exploitation of North Sea oil fields reviewed. Security : Discussed cooperation in the military alliance and clearing the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global supply chains.

: Discussed cooperation in the military alliance and clearing the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize global supply chains. Economy: Trump pledged US support, stressing the importance of bilateral trade.

The new prime minister has also extended a formal invitation to Trump to visit Manchester during a future visit to the UK, the UK government's press service added. Their first face-to-face meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September.