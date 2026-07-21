The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAV) have launched large-scale air strikes against Belgorod and the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours, local authorities and international observers said.

The operation is part of Kiev's increased pressure to disrupt the military logistics and energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

According to information from the acting governor of the region, Alexander Shuvaev, quoted by the Russian news channel Telegram Astra (t.me/astrapress), the missile strikes have hit critical energy infrastructure. A series of explosions led to serious fires at local substations, causing large-scale power and water outages in Belgorod and neighboring municipalities.

The official report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, distributed by the Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda, confirms strikes on logistical nodes and positions of the Russian air defense. Successful attacks were registered against ground control stations for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Naumovka area of the Belgorod region.

In parallel with the missile attack, Ukraine has also carried out a massive drone offensive against targets in the interior of Russia, including in the Moscow region, adds the Deutsche Welle news agency. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, most of the shells and drones were intercepted, but falling debris damaged dozens of residential buildings and civilian cars. There are reports of casualties and dozens of injured citizens in the border areas as a result of the escalation.