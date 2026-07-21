Protests for Fedorov spread to 16 cities in Ukraine

Protests against the resignation of Mykhailo Fedorov have spread to 16 cities in Ukraine, becoming the largest internal political tension in the country since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The demonstrations, led mainly by young people and volunteers, quickly spread to key centers, including Kiev, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Odessa. The dissatisfaction is directed against President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to release the young reformer and appoint Yevgen Khmara in his place.

The main demands of the demonstrators on the streets are the immediate return of Fedorov to his post and the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Oleksandr Syrsky. Protesters accuse the military leadership of implementing outdated management methods. According to Reuters and The Guardian, the dismissal is the result of a deep conflict between Fedorov and General Sirsky over the strategy for waging the war, financing and the introduction of innovative technologies such as combat drones.

The former minister was considered the architect of the digital modernization of the Ukrainian army. Public discontent is strongly supported by sociological surveys. Company data Gradus, quoted in the international press, show that 61% of Ukrainians oppose his replacement. Critical comments in media such as The Washington Post and analyzes in Al Jazeera emphasize that this political crisis is seriously testing the country's internal unity at a crucial moment in the clash with Russia.

President Zelensky has already held a series of meetings with senior commanders in an attempt to defuse tensions, assuring that citizens' demands have been heard. However, protest organizers are threatening indefinite effective action if the reform team is not reinstated within a few days.