FBI plans Russia visit, EU boosts aid to Kiev

Key European leaders are trying to stabilize financial and military support for Ukraine amid growing domestic skepticism in Eastern Europe, Reuters reports.

FBI chief plans surprise visit to Moscow

The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel plans an official visit to Russia in mid-October 2026, sources reveal to the prestigious publication POLITICO. The two-day visit (October 14-15) is expected to cover Moscow and St. Petersburg, with the meetings hosted by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), writes The Kyiv Independent.

This will be the first such visit by the director of American counterintelligence to the Russian Federation since 2013. The exact agenda of the talks is still being kept secret, which is increasing political tension in Washington, POLITICO notes.

Storm in the US Congress and reaction of lawmakers

Patel's planned trip sparked an immediate backlash on Capitol Hill POLITICO. Democratic congressional representatives expressed deep outrage and demanded an immediate hearing on the purpose of the visit, calling it a threat to national security Yahoo News.

At the same time, key Republicans defended the decision, arguing that maintaining direct channels of communication with Moscow on transnational crime and cybersecurity issues is critical.

Merz and Burnham join forces in support of Ukraine

Against this backdrop, European allies are sending a clear signal of a long-term commitment to Kiev's security. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed that financial and military aid would not be cut off.

European loan: The UK, under Burnham's leadership, has officially joined the massive European support mechanism worth €90 billion for the period 2026-2027.

The UK, under Burnham's leadership, has officially joined the massive European support mechanism worth €90 billion for the period 2026-2027. Air Defense: Germany has increased its individual package for Ukraine, focusing on urgent deliveries of missiles for the Patriot PAC-2 and IRIS-T systems.

Germany has increased its individual package for Ukraine, focusing on urgent deliveries of missiles for the Patriot PAC-2 and IRIS-T systems. Military industry: A new “Integrated Coalition Against Ballistic Missiles“ is also launched, including 10 countries, to build a common missile defense architecture.

Prague skeptical of the “coalition of the willing“

Unity in the region, however, is being tested. The new Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who heads a coalition with more moderate and Eurosceptic positions, has openly questioned the long-term effectiveness of the so-called "coalition of the willing" during diplomatic meetings in Paris, Ukrinform reports.

Babiš insists on full transparency, scientific justification of expenses and categorically refuses to spend direct Czech taxpayers' money in international arms initiatives unless they are financed by external donors. This move by Prague brings it closer to the positions of Hungary and Slovakia, which complicates consensus decision-making within the EU.

Economic consequences for markets in Eastern Europe

Regional fragmentation and uncertainty over financing are starting to put pressure on economies in Eastern Europe, writes the Associated Press. Political disagreements over the defense budget are increasing volatility in local financial markets and making investors more cautious about long-term government bonds in the region, Reuters notes. Analysts warn that if the "coalition of the willing" loses momentum, it could lead to economic stagnation and a redirection of logistics chains outside border areas.