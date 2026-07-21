They are determined to return to battle! About 100 US soldiers have been injured in the past two weeks

About 100 US soldiers have received wounds of varying severity in the past two weeks during the US military operations against Iran, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell said, quoted by the AP.

"Although nearly 100 soldiers have received injuries of varying severity since July 7, 2026, 96% of them have returned to duty. They are determined to return to combat," Parnell wrote on the social network X.

He emphasized that "the overwhelming majority of the injuries sustained are minor concussions."

According to a statement from the US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM), on July 17, two American servicemen were killed and another is missing while repelling Iranian missile and drone attacks on the territory of Jordan.

In total, 16 American servicemen have been killed since the beginning of the US military operation against Iran, one is missing, and over 400 have been injured.