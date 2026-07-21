More heavy bombing! US prepares to intensify its military campaign against Iran

The US is preparing to intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days, an Israeli security source revealed, quoted by i24NEWS.

According to information, operational plans are ready and a decision by US President Donald Trump on the next steps is expected. Meanwhile, the same report claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding limited security discussions regarding the conflict.

While the United States has so far kept Israel out of active operations, the source said the two allies continue to exchange intelligence and plan their operations.

Washington has come under increasing pressure after the deaths of American soldiers in the conflict, with mounting allegations of unaccounted injuries.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Monday that its forces had launched a new wave of strikes against Iran at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the orders of President Donald Trump.

"The strikes are aimed at further weakening Iranian military capabilities used to attack merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in X.

Earlier, the command said that The US military has diverted seven merchant ships and disabled another while enforcing its naval blockade of Iran.