New trade war! President Donald Trump is preparing new tariffs on imports from dozens of countries

US President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce new tariffs on imports from dozens of countries as early as this week, the “Financial Times“ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The global 10 percent tariffs introduced by Trump in February after most of his previous tariff rates were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court, expire on Friday.

The new tariffs are expected to be at the same level as the currently in force 10 percent levies, the sources said. At the same time, however, the US administration is also working on other investigations that could provide it with the legal basis to propose higher tariffs on some countries.

Reuters was unable to confirm the information from the “Financial Times“.

Yesterday, the White House announced a new 50 percent tariff on a large number of Canadian goods, and last week imposed 25 percent tariffs on a number of Brazilian products after the conclusion of an investigation conducted by the Office of the White House Trade Representative based on a 1974 law.