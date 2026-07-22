Iran Retaliates to 11th Wave of US Strikes

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point after the US and Iran exchanged massive strikes on the night of July 22, 2026.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially announced the end of The 11th consecutive wave of air strikes against Iranian territory. The operation ended at 3:15 Bulgarian time. According to a Pentagon statement released by Reuters, the mission was intended to limit the Islamic Republic's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Military command centers, aircraft hangars, and drone warehouses in cities such as Tehran, Tabriz, and Bushehr were hit.

The Asymmetric Response of Tehran and the IRGC

The Iranian response was not long in coming and demonstrated a strategy of regional escalation. Instead of a direct confrontation with the US Navy, The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted Washington's regional allies, which host American bases. According to the Qatari media network Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), Tehran has attacked with ballistic missiles and drones targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, where the US Fifth Fleet is located.

Attacks in Kuwait: Authorities in Kuwait announced the activation of air defense against hostile targets. Key energy facilities and water desalination infrastructure were hit.

Authorities in Kuwait announced the activation of air defense against hostile targets. Key energy facilities and water desalination infrastructure were hit. Strait of Hormuz Blockade: Iranian forces have detained two oil tankers. They have passed through the strategic waterway without permission, which is deepening the global energy crisis.

Iranian forces have detained two oil tankers. They have passed through the strategic waterway without permission, which is deepening the global energy crisis. Rocket attack in Jordan: Iranian missiles were fired at American logistics facilities in the region, the French agency reports France 24 (france24.com).

Diplomacy under fire

The conflict, which began after the collapse of the June Memorandum of Understanding, has already cost the US treasury over $37.5 billion. This was confirmed by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, quoted by the financial media Bloomberg (bloomberg.com). At the same time, urgent diplomatic meetings are being held in Islamabad with the participation of Pakistan. They are trying to salvage a temporary ceasefire agreement. However, ground and air attacks continue to overshadow the negotiators' efforts.