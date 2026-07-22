Iranian drones attack US bases in Kuwait

The situation in the Persian Gulf is escalating to a critical level. Early in the morning of July 22, 2026, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army launched massive strikes with kamikaze drones and missiles against three key US military sites in Kuwait.

An official statement by the Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency (tasnimnews.ir) confirmed that the targets of the attack were the land logistics center Camp Arifjan, the heliport in Camp Udairi and the Ahmad al-Jaber airbase. The Iranian side claims that the operations are a precise response to the ongoing 11 consecutive nights of American bombings of Iran. According to the Fars News Agency (farsnews.ir), the attack hit US early warning radar systems and hangars for MQ-9 Reaper drones.

The Kuwaiti armed forces responded immediately. A statement from the Ministry of Defense, reported by Reuters (reuters.com), indicated that local air defense systems had intercepted most of the enemy drones. Despite the successes of the air defense, Kuwaiti authorities reported material damage to civilian infrastructure, including repeated hits on power plants and water desalination facilities.

The conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, resumed with full force after President Donald Trump declared a temporary ceasefire agreement "dead" earlier this month over disputes over control of the Strait of Hormuz.