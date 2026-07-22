Ukraine has carried out new attacks on logistics centers of the company "Wildberries", Russia's largest online retailer, injuring several people, Reuters and TASS reported, citing a statement today by Tatyana Kim, the company's head and co-founder, BTA reported.

She said that warehouses were hit in the cities of Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, in the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, respectively.

According to the latest data, the previous strike by Ukrainian forces on a logistics center of "Wildberries" - on the night of Saturday in Kotovsk, Tambov region, claimed the lives of eight workers.

"Our logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were attacked tonight. "We are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks together with the specialized services," Kim wrote on the Telegram application, quoted by TASS.

Major General Mykhailo Drapati, whom President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that he would fulfill his duties with responsibility and respect for the people who defend the country, Ukrinform reported, BTA reports.

He wrote this in a post on Facebook. “I thank the President of Ukraine for the trust, the Minister of Defense for the support, and the Defense Forces for this new stage of my service,“ said Drapati.

According to the Major General, serving Ukraine has always been an honor for him, and during the war of independence it means bearing "full responsibility". He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor Oleksandr Syrsky for his consistent efforts to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I will work responsibly, focused and with respect for the people who today defend our state. Glory to the nation. Death to the enemies“, Drapati wrote. President Zelensky also announced that the structure of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be renewed, Ukrinform reports.