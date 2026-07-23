Drones of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit a fuel and energy complex in Ulyanovsk

In the early hours of July 23, a facility of the fuel and energy complex (TEK) in the Novospassky district of the Ulyanovsk region was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The information was officially confirmed by the governor of the region, Alexei Russkikh, on the social network MAKS (formerly X).

“Enemy UAVs attacked a TEK facility in the Novospassky district. Special services are working on the scene. Please remain calm, I will inform you about the extinguishing of the fire and the situation at the facility“, said Governor Russkikh. No civilian casualties have been reported at this time.

In connection with the incident and the potential threat of new air strikes, the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia („Rosaviatsiya“) has imposed temporary flight restrictions at Ulyanovsk (Baratayevka) airport. In parallel, a drone danger regime and a threat of drone attacks over Kazan and Zelenodolsk have been introduced in neighboring Tatarstan.