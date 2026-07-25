A powerful wave of drones carried out massive strikes against strategic targets in Rostov, Engels and occupied Lugansk.

According to Ground News, the air alert was activated in the early hours of the day. The situation is most serious in Lugansk, where local sources report that a military barracks is completely in flames after a direct hit.

Air strike deep in the rear

Explosions also echoed in the area of the strategic airport “Engels-2“, where Russia bases its long-range bombers. Information about fires and damage in industrial and military zones is confirmed by military observers in materials by UNIAN (unian.net) and RBC-Ukraine (rbc.ua). Local authorities in the Rostov region reported the activation of air defense systems. However, civilian footage on social networks shows serious fires in industrial zones.

Strategic targets under fire

The Ukrainian campaign to destroy the Kremlin's military potential continues to grow. According to analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (understandingwar.org), these coordinated attacks aim to:

Destroy logistics: Interrupt the supply of fuel and ammunition to the front line.

Interrupt the supply of fuel and ammunition to the front line. Psychological pressure: Demonstrating the vulnerability of Russian air defenses deep behind the border.

Demonstrating the vulnerability of Russian air defenses deep behind the border. Defeat of manpower: Strikes on locations for dislocation, as is the case with the burning barracks.

As of 6:52 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 25, 2026, the situation in the attacked regions remains critical. Rescue teams in Lugansk and Rostov continue to try to control the large-scale fires. Official Russian sources traditionally claim dozens of "downed" drones, but the scale of the destruction suggests otherwise.