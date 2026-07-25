The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova has issued extremely sharp criticism of the political and military leadership in Kiev.

The reason for her reaction was another intense wave of Ukrainian attacks with missiles and drones, directed against objects on the territory of Russia and the regions controlled by it. According to Moscow's official position, disseminated by Russian state agencies and international news channels, the strikes deliberately target the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

In her statement, Zakharova drew special attention to the recent air strikes in the Russian city of Kirov, located nearly 800 kilometers northeast of the capital Moscow, as well as the attacks in the part of Zaporizhia region controlled by Russian forces. According to local governors and Russian-appointed regional authorities, the attacks over the past 24 hours have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and dozens of injuries, including children. The Russian diplomat accused Ukrainian forces of "cold-blooded actions" and stressed that such methods demonstrate the nature of the Kiev government to the international community.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this week that combat drones had struck industrial enterprises on Russian territory. According to Kiev's position, these facilities are used to produce and supply components for the Russian military-industrial complex. Tensions between the two countries continue to escalate amid increased long-range strikes and the growing number of civilian casualties in the border and rear areas of the conflict.