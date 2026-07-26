Over 710,000 evacuated in southern China due to typhoon

The powerful Typhoon Noul has caused a massive humanitarian crisis and forced mass evacuations in southern China. According to the latest data as of the morning of July 26, 2026, over 710,000 people have been urgently evacuated from the endangered areas in Guangdong Province. The storm hit the coast with devastating winds and torrential rain, prompting local emergency services to be on high alert.

The situation is most critical in key coastal cities Huizhou and Shanwei. It is in these two regions that the largest number of temporarily displaced persons was registered after the element made landfall in their immediate vicinity. The heavy rainfall has increased the risk of landslides and flooding, forcing local authorities to close schools, factories and completely halt public transport.

According to official weather reports reported by the Associated Press (apnews.com), the typhoon is moving northwest at a speed of about 20 km/h. The China National Meteorological Center announced the highest "code red" for dangerous weather. The total amount of precipitation in some mountainous areas of Guangdong province is expected to exceed 400 mm, creating the conditions for the overflow of local rivers.

In parallel with the evacuation in the mainland, neighboring Hong Kong was also hit hard. The Hong Kong Observatory (hko.gov.hk) raised the storm warning signal to level T9. This led to a complete blockade of air transport and the cancellation of over 150 flights at the international airport. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid areas near windows due to the risk of flying debris and fallen scaffolding.

This is the third major tropical cyclone to hit the region this month, following the devastating passage of Typhoons Maisak and Bavi in early July. The State Flood and Drought Control Headquarters in Beijing has already redirected additional rescue teams and humanitarian aid to southern China to provide shelter and supplies for hundreds of thousands of displaced citizens in Huizhou and Shanwei.