On the night of August 16, a massive drone attack (UAV) caused a huge fire in the largest logistics center of the Russian online retailer Wildberries, located in the village of Koledino near Podolsk, Moscow Region.

The incident is part of a series of attacks on the supply chain in Russia, confirmed by publications by Astra and Ukrainska Pravda.

The scale of the fire in Koledino

The fire has engulfed parts of the megacomplex, whose total built-up area exceeds 200,000 square meters. Local residents posted dozens of videos on social media showing huge columns of smoke and fire over the industrial zone. According to Word and deed in the same region at least two more outbreaks of fires in warehouses have been registered, including in the area of "Northern Domodedovo".

Official positions and air defense

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced in the early hours of the day (between 3:00 and 6:00 a.m.) that air defense forces shot down dozens of drones aimed at the Russian capital. The number of attacking drones varies among sources, with local channels reporting the interception of over 100 UAVs across the entire region. Despite claims of successful target shooting, falling debris or direct hits caused severe material damage to the warehouse.

Systemic strikes on Russian logistics

The strike in the Moscow region is not an isolated case for the retail giant. In the past week alone, the company has suffered serious damage following attacks in Voronezh and Yekaterinburg. The total losses for Wildberries' logistics network and its independent sellers since the start of the air campaign are already estimated at hundreds of billions of rubles, analysts told Slovo i delo. As of 6:50 a.m., emergency services teams were still working at the scene, and information about possible casualties and injuries among night shift employees remains under investigation.