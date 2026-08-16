The US Department of Homeland Security is conducting a total of 49 active investigations related to the supply of American weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

The data came to light in a report by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies cooperating with Washington. The large-scale inspections on the American side involve inspectorates of the Pentagon, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, as well as the intelligence units of the Navy and Air Force.

Since the beginning of 2026, US agencies have received 26 official reports of potential abuse, resale or diversion of military equipment. Criminal proceedings have already been initiated in 10 of these new cases. On the Ukrainian side, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) are investigating. The cases are intensifying the debate in the United States about strict control over supplied weapons systems.